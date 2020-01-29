Tom Hiddleston falls on his face as he preps for Loki series, says ‘it is going really well’. Watch video

tv

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 11:05 IST

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston posted a prep video on Instagram, which shows him practising an action sequence with harness on. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor has been preparing for an upcoming Disney+ series on Marvel’s beloved character.

In the video, Tom who is in harness, can be seen rushing forward, zipping through the air before falling face first on a green carpet. Sharing the behind-the-scene video, Tom wrote, “Prep is going really well.” The video got a response from Emilia Pederson, a Danish-Brazilian actor and singer who wrote “Omg this is so great I love this.”

The report adds that Loki is one of the several Marvel Cinematic Universe figures who will get their own Disney+ series. Others includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Hawkeye.

Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige has said fans often asked him about Loki. “The question I get asked more than any other question in Endgame was, where did Loki go and what happened to Loki? This series will answer where he went,” he had said at the San Diego Comic Con in July last year.

Some time in November last year, a tape of Tom’s audition for 2011 Marvel film Thor surfaced. Speaking about it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said that in the end they ‘cast the right actor’. In another Entertainment Weekly report from November, he was quoted as saying, “At the time, they were looking for less well-established actors so the audience wouldn’t have an association. They wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors. The remit was, if you’re over 6 foot and you’ve got blond hair, you could come and have a pop at it.”

“I think we can all agree that they cast the right actor,” he added.

