Loki star Owen Wilson was scolded ‘multiple times’ by Marvel for sharing spoilers about Tom Hiddleston series

Marvel Studios is very strict about the secrecy of plots in its titles and hence, actors and crew members are kept on a tight leash regarding spoilers. Despite this, many (looking at you, Tom Hiddleston) have been notorious for inadvertently sharing plot points in interviews. Owen Wilson, who stars in the Marvel show Loki, has now revealed that he has been scolded several times by the Marvel top brass for that himself. Also read: Loki 2 set pics, videos show Tom Hiddleston fighting invisible foe

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Loki is a spinoff series based on Tom Hiddleston’s titular antihero from the Thor and Avengers films. Owen Wilson appears as Mobius M Mobius, an agent of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which Loki encounters while fleeing the Avengers after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The first season of the show premiered in 2021 and shoot for the second is underway.

In a recent interview with comicbook.com, Owen was asked if his character will fulfil his dream of owning a jet ski, something that was implied in season one. He replied, “Well, I do think that, you know, we'll see what happens with this one. immediately get kind of self-conscious because they're so kind of uptight." When asked if he had ever been ‘scolded’ by Marvel for revealing spoilers, the actor said, "Yeah, multiple times."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up about the secrecy around the show, Owen said, "I kind of talked about how I've worked on a lot of things, but the – sort of the secrecy sort of surrounding this, I didn't quite understand until I saw that it's just so much. The fan base is so, kind of revved up and passionate, and Marvel's just so kind of committed to trying to surprise people. So, then you kind of get into it... You definitely are kind of walking on eggshells. Like, you know, 'cause you're not quite sure -- now, did this happen in episode 3 or 4 or 1, or have they already seen it? And so, I just tend to sort of fall back [and say] some very shocking things are gonna happen."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show is being shot in London and pictures of Tom and co-star Sophia di Martino have surfaced online. Sophia plays Sylvia, a female ‘variant’ of Loki. The season will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India sometime in mid-2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON