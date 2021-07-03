Loki star Sophia Di Martino shows Marvel costume had 'genius' hack to help breastfeed on sets: 'It’s not easy'

Loki star Sophia Di Martino, who stars opposite Tom Hiddleston as Sylvie, recently shared a post on Instagram to reveal that her costume for the Marvel Studios' Disney+ series was designed to support her as a new mother. The actor revealed that the costume designer, Christine Wada, had included a concealed zipper to help her breastfeed her baby.

Sophia Di Martino welcomed her baby in November 2019. A few months after, she began the filming of Loki. In the picture shared on the social media platform, Sophia was seen standing in her trailer, showing the customised portion of the outfit and hands-free pumps placed in to collect breast milk.

"It’s not easy being a working Mama (Understatement!) #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume and had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my hands-free @elvie pumps easily (pictured) and nurse my baby between takes. It’s little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job AND be a parent. I’m forever grateful," she said.

Fans took to the comments section and praised the British star and Marvel Studios. "This honestly pleases me so much that they are doing more for mamma’s in the film industry. I remember at uni being told if I wanted to be a mother then this industry wasn’t for me so it’s amazing to see that they are completely wrong," a comment read. "This is so reassuring! I’ve had a real mixed bag of support and the severe lack of it which has created almost a fear of telling casting / producers that I’m a new mum! But this is how it happens, thanks for sharing! You’re a real life superhero and I can’t wait to watch the series," added another. "This is a genius idea! I'm so happy they accommodated you in this brilliant way," a third fan said.

Also read: Margot Robbie talks about how filming action stunts has affected her body

Sophia Di Martino, who plays Lady Loki, appeared in the second episode of Loki and has become a fan favourite since her third episode appearance. The recent episode featured moving moments featuring Sophia and Tom Hiddleston, one hinting at their romantic subplot, which left fans divided.