Shah Rukh Khan reciprocates Tom Hiddleston's love: 'Can’t wait to binge Loki'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has responded to Tom Hiddleston's latest promotional video for Loki. In the video, Tom was asked to play a game of word association when he took Shah Rukh's name when asked about India and Bollywood.

"You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1," Shah Rukh Khan wrote in a tweet, mentioning Tom Hiddleston.

You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1! https://t.co/MFTJBHCtJu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2021

In the video, for the word Loki, Tom came up with 'me'; for Thor, he said 'brother'; for Chris, he replied 'Hemsworth'. The word(s) that Tom associated with India were 'Shah Rukh Khan'. When asked to associate a word with Bollywood, Tom said, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again."

When asked to name an Indian city, he said, "Chennai. My akka (sister) lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great!”

Tom had spoken about India and Shah Rukh in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2012. Tom said, "I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there.”

"My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it," he had said.

Loki released its first episode on Disney+ Hotstar in India on Wednesday. The show also stars Owen Wilson and it follows the adventures of Loki after he was set loose during the events of the time heist in Avengers: Endgame.

