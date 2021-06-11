Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Shah Rukh Khan reciprocates Tom Hiddleston's love: 'Can’t wait to binge Loki'
Tom Hiddleston took Shah Rukh Khan's name when asked about India and Bollywood.
Tom Hiddleston took Shah Rukh Khan's name when asked about India and Bollywood.
web series

Shah Rukh Khan reciprocates Tom Hiddleston's love: 'Can’t wait to binge Loki'

  • Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to Tom Hiddleston's latest video, in which he spoke about the Bollywood star.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:40 PM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has responded to Tom Hiddleston's latest promotional video for Loki. In the video, Tom was asked to play a game of word association when he took Shah Rukh's name when asked about India and Bollywood.

"You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1," Shah Rukh Khan wrote in a tweet, mentioning Tom Hiddleston.

In the video, for the word Loki, Tom came up with 'me'; for Thor, he said 'brother'; for Chris, he replied 'Hemsworth'. The word(s) that Tom associated with India were 'Shah Rukh Khan'. When asked to associate a word with Bollywood, Tom said, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again."

When asked to name an Indian city, he said, "Chennai. My akka (sister) lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great!”

Tom had spoken about India and Shah Rukh in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2012. Tom said, "I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there.”

Also read: When Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Varun-Natasha rang in New Year i﻿n Europe

"My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it," he had said.

Loki released its first episode on Disney+ Hotstar in India on Wednesday. The show also stars Owen Wilson and it follows the adventures of Loki after he was set loose during the events of the time heist in Avengers: Endgame.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tom hiddleston shah rukh khan ott loki + 2 more

Related Stories

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor.
Tom Hiddleston’s Loki made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor.
tv

Tom Hiddleston happy that Marvel has addressed Loki's gender fluidity

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:56 AM IST
At a screening of his upcoming series Loki, actor Tom Hiddleston expressed his happiness that the popular villain's gender fluidity was addressed by the makers in the streaming series.
READ FULL STORY
Tom Hiddleston has played Loki since 2011's Thor.
Tom Hiddleston has played Loki since 2011's Thor.
web series

Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan, says his 'akka' lived in Chennai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:57 AM IST
  • Watch Tom Hiddleston talk about his love for the city of Chennai, where his 'akka' used to live. He also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.