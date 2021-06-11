When Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Varun-Natasha rang in New Year in Europe

Not just common people, even celebrities have put their travel plans on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. While many stars had started flocking to the Maldives last year after the Covid-19 situation had eased a bit, everyone has gotten more careful again after the second wave wreaked havoc on the country.

But today, we have found a bunch of pictures from January 2020, when coronavirus had still not over taken our lives. On New Years 2020, Bollywood stars such as Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were all in Gstaad, Switzerland, for a ski trip.

On the New Years Eve, the Bollywood couples also decked up in their finest outfits for a formal evening. Kareena wore a white gown with a fur coat while her husband Saif Ali Khan also cleaned up well in a tuxedo. They were joined by their son Taimur, who was seen in a blue shirt and blue pants.

Picture of the group shared by Anushka Sharma.

Anushka, meanwhile, had opted for a shimmery black dress and posed for pictures with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, who also wore a black tuxedo. Varun Dhawan and his then-girlfriend Natasha Dalal were also seen in the pictures. She wore a baby pink dress while he was seen in a white shirt, black pants and a black vest.

Anushka even shared a group photo on her Instagram page. "Happy New Year," she had written. Check out more pictures from the trip:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.

Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She became a mother in January after giving birth to her daughter Vamika. Kareena, too, welcomed her second child, another son, in February. She has still not revealed his name to her fans.

Also in January, Varun tied the knot with Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony in Alibaug.

