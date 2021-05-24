Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Lucifer season 5 part 2: When Tom Ellis-starrer featured K-pop group SHINee's song Lucifer
web series

Lucifer season 5 part 2: When Tom Ellis-starrer featured K-pop group SHINee's song Lucifer

Lucifer season 5 part 2 is set to debut this week. Ahead of its release, here's a look at the time K-pop group SHINee's song of the same name featured in the series.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Tom Ellis' Lucifer once featured SHINee's song of the same name.

Tom Ellis is set to return this week with Lucifer season 5 part 2. The trailer of the new season has teased Lucifer's bumpy relationship with God, his father. It also hints at a clash between him and his twin brother Michael. Ahead of its debut on Netflix, we look back at the time the show featured SHINee's song Lucifer and left fans cheering.

In the 13th episode of the third season, titled Till Death Do Us Apart, Lucifer is seen walking into a karaoke parlour. He is seen hunting for the head of drug-dealing gang in connection with a case Lucifer and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) were attempting to solve.

In the scene, Lucifer dives into an Asian-style hallway fight while SHINee's song played into the background, effortlessly blending into the scene.

At the time, a few fans noticed the song in the episode and took to Twitter and shared their reaction.

Lucifer season 5 part 1 ended abruptly, with the introduction of Lucifer's dad, God. The new trailer teases Lucifer attempting to fix his relationship with his father. Glimpses of an awkward family dinner and Lucifer's therapy session with God have been shown. However, the new season is bound to take a new twist after God announces retirement, leaving his position in the Silver City vacant. This leaves Lucifer declaring himself God while his twin Michael is eyeing the throne as well. The twins, with their respective sides, are expected to battle.

Also Read: BBMAs 2021: BTS sweep fans off their feet with Butter, win all categories they were nominated in

Speaking about the upcoming season, showrunner Joe Henderson told YouTube channel Wordballoon in April, "Season 5B is big and epic; season six is sweet and personal. I don’t even know how to compare them. They’re so wildly different, and yet so very much of a whole. They’re very much part of a story going on.” Lucifer season 5 part 2 will stream on Netflix starting May 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ott lucifer trailer tom ellis

Related Stories

tv

Mouse actor Lee Seung-gi and Hwarang star Lee Da-in are dating, agency confirms

PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 02:10 PM IST
music

BTS’ message for fans as country battles Covid-19: ‘Our prayers are with India. Stay strong ARMY’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:01 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP