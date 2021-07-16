Madhuri Dixit Nene: Working on OTT comes without the constraints of making a film

Set to make her web debut soon, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is all charged up to explore the medium. She believes the digital platform brings along a sense of freedom and liberty for the storytellers, which the big screen doesn’t.

“Last year, when people were sitting at home, they were getting their entertainment only through OTT platforms. It gives people a choice to watch whatever they want, whenever they want, be it a film or series. You don’t have to go anywhere to get that entertainment,” admits Nene.

Defining the success of the platform in India, which many feel has been propelled by the pandemic, the actor emphasises that when it comes to the creativity, the web space is a great opportunity for real storytellers.

“Because you don’t have to think about the constraints of making a film. Whether it will appeal to all audiences from all the cross sections, it has to be viable in the market, it has to be a hit — all these compulsions are not there on the web. So, you can tell your stories the way you want them to be told,” explains the 54-year-old.

As for the series that Nene is starring in and her role in it, the actor is glad that she has “a little time to develop the character and stuff”.

Nene, who made her debut in 1984 with Abodh, has seen a shift in the kind of roles being written for women, be it the OTT space or the big screen.

“Now, there is so much variety because when we had started, women-oriented films used to be the ones where she is either a victim, or is so docile, or suddenly is seeking revenge in the end. All these things were considered to be female dominated,” mentions the Kalank (2019) actor.

However, she’s glad that has been wiped out, and all the credit goes to the storytellers.

“Now, women, whether it be movies or series, are written for not just an angel or someone avenging something. They are real characters with flaws and imperfections, be it a banker, artiste, a Prime Minister. You cannot put one into a kind of a block or stereotype,” concludes Nene, who is currently judging a dance based reality show.