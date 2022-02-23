Madhuri Dixit says people ask her not to make Reels as she is 'a big star'

Madhuri Dixit is an avid social media user and regularly entertains her Instagram followers with Reels that range from dance videos t at-home activities. She is also quick to jump on video trends that often end up all over social media.

However, the actor has now revealed that she has been repeatedly told that making Reels doesn't suit her star status. The Kalank actor told Indian Express that she doesn’t pay heed to such advice. Her Instagram bio also reads, “Feeling connected with each other makes life worth living. Happy to keep in touch!”

She said, “There are times when people have told me doing a certain things won’t suit me because ‘I am a big star’, like doing reels, etc. But how does that matter? You should do what you want to do. I enjoy what I do, so I keep doing it, that too quite passionately.”

The actor is gearing up for her OTT debut with the web series The Fame Game, which will start streaming on Netflix on February 25. The series is a suspenseful family drama in which Madhuri plays a Bollywood star Anamika Khanna, whose disappearance unravels the negative impact of her stardom on her family as the mysteries about her life start spilling out.

When asked if Madhuri’s children--Arin Nene, 18, and Ryan Nene, 16, have also had a bad experience because of her stardom, the actor said that she has not gone through something so big that it would end up affecting her family.

The 54-year-old noted that the only trouble her family faces because of her popularity is that they are often followed by the paparazzi during their outings. However, she has given her sons the freedom to say if they want to be photographed or not. She said, “What happens are very minor irritations, when paparazzi comes following us. If you come out of a restaurant, there are so many photographers, and not every kid likes to be photographed. That would be the greatest issue for us, but that’s too small to get bothered about.”

She added that her sons found the media attention a bit confusing when they were little, but they have learnt to deal with it now.

