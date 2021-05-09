Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Maharani: Huma Qureshi's web series to premiere on SonyLIV on May 28
Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi in the lead, has been directed by Karan Sharma and is presented by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar Singh.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Huma Qureshi in a still from Maharani.(Twitter)

Actor Huma Qureshi on Sunday announced that her upcoming web series Maharani will start streaming on SonyLiv from May 28.

The 34-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti in the political drama, shared the release date of the series on Twitter. "A political drama set in Bihar of 90's. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice...will an illiterate woman survive this? #Maharani - Streaming on 28th May only on #SonyLIV " she wrote.

Maharani also features actors Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Vineet Kumar.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the show is created by filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, who is also producing. Naren Kumar is serving as co-producer.

