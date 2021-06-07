Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Maheep Kapoor criticises Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview: ‘They are still crying’
web series

Maheep Kapoor criticises Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview: ‘They are still crying’

Maheep Kapoor stood by her earlier criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Reacting to their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, she asked them to ‘get over it’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Maheep Kapoor criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Maheep Kapoor, who was critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, stands by her opinion of them. During a reunion on Clubhouse, moderated by Janice Sequiera, she was asked about her take on their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In an explosive interview with Oprah earlier this year, Harry and Meghan talked about their decision to withdraw from Buckingham Palace. She said that she felt suicidal during her first pregnancy and approached the palace for help but was not protected. They also alleged racism within the royal family.

Speaking about the interview, Maheep said, “Listen, I can go on and on about this Harry and Meghan. I still stand by what I said. They are complete t**ts, to put it mildly. I mean, boohoo! They are still crying?! There has been a world pandemic and they are still crying about family matters and family issues which happen in every home! Get over it.”

During the final episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep got into a heated discussion with Seema Khan about Harry and Meghan. “To dump the throne, dump her country, dump her people…” Maheep said, criticising Meghan for her and Harry’s decision to ‘step back’ from royal duties.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra says she was ‘very unhappy’ with her work, ‘knew it was a bad film’ on many occasions

As Seema and Neelam Kothari wondered why she is getting so worked up over the issue, Maheep said in a confessional, “I was born in London, I studied in London, I lived in London and I am obsessed with the royal family. I do take it personally. Seema is talking utter sh*t because she howled and howled when (Princess) Diana died. Is she her chachi (aunt)? No.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a Netflix reality show, explored the lives of Maheep, Seema, Neelam and Bhavana Pandey. The series, despite polarised reviews, was one of the most-watched series on the streaming platform. A second season is in the works.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maheep kapoor prince harry meghan markle prince harry meghan markle oprah winfrey ott

Related Stories

bollywood

Maheep Kapoor predicts Sanjay's reaction to daughter Shanaya going 'intimate' on screen: 'What am I watching?'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 06:45 PM IST
bollywood

Maheep Kapoor remembers competing with Namrata Shirodkar for Miss India 1993 title, Malaika Arora has an epic reaction

PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 03:21 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP