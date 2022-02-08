Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan celebrate wrapping up The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2, fans 'can't wait'

The shoot of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' second season appears to have wrapped up. One of the show's stars, Maheep Kapoor, hinted on it with her Instagram post on Sunday.
Maheep Kapoor posted a picture with Seema Khan as they celebrated wrapping up the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:14 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The second season of reality TV show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is inching closer. Maheep Kapoor, one of the show's four stars, celebrated the wrap up of the shoot with friend and co-star Seema Khan, on Sunday.

Maheep took to her Instagram on Sunday, posting a picture with Seema in front of the Gateway of India. She added the hashtags "#TheFabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives #Season2 #ItsAWrap" in the caption. She also added emojis showing a clap board, clinking champagne glasses, and a red heart.

Fans reacted to the announcement. "Can't wait," wrote one. Another commented on the post, "Omg finally!!! So excited." One fan complimented the two and wrote, "Beauties! can't wait to watch season 2".

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix in November 2020. The show follows the personal and professional lives of Maheep, Seema, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavna Pandey, wives of Bollywood actors Sanjay Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Samir Soni, and Chunky Panday, respectively.

The show has been compared to American reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its tone. While critics generally gave unfavourable reviews to the series, it won fans over and was a popular watch on the streaming service.

The series saw cameos from several Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, and Arjun Kapoor. The second season is expected to stream sometime this year although no official date has been announced yet.

