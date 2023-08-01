Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional on Bigg Boss OTT 2, recalls how Pooja Bhatt helped run their household

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently met his daughter, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Mahesh entered the house as part of the family special week on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Mahesh recalled how Pooja stepped in and shared the responsibility of their house, when his films were not working at all and he faced a challenging time. (Also read: Pooja Bhatt calls divorce her ‘lowest phase in life’)

Pooja is a godchild

Mahesh Bhatt enters Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Mahesh Bhatt recalled how he got married at the young age of 20, and had Pooja at 23. He also spoke about the time he struggled with money and barely managed in ₹1500. Mahesh said that when he first saw Pooja ‘she looked angry’. He said, "I felt that she was born to bring positive change. She is like a godchild.”

He then recalled the time when his films were not working well enough for him to support the family properly. It was Pooja, who had then stepped in and took up modelling to support the family. “She took the initiative to pursue a modeling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days,” he said.

Abhishek is a 'softy'

During his visit, Mahesh Bhatt also praised Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve for being a strong woman, and called Jad Hadid ‘a handsome guy’. He also described Abhishek Malhan as a ‘softy hidden within a coconut shell’.

Mahesh Bhatt meets Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants.

Mahesh on Shaheen's birth

Mahesh was also reminded of a personal story, when he met Elvish Yadav. When Elvish cried during a recent episode, Mahesh's heart melted. The filmmaker then recalled a transformative experience from his own life. He told the housemates about the time when he was lost, and struggled with alcohol. The birth of his daughter Shaheen Bhatt changed him completely, he said, adding that when he saw Shaheen ignoring him, it made him realise the impact of his actions. He also said that he has given up alcohol, and not touched it for the last 36 years.

Mahesh Bhatt ignored question on Pooja?

In a recent paparazzi video, Mahesh Bhatt was seen apparently ignoring a question about Pooja Bhatt's stint on Big Boss OTT 2. Asked about Pooja, Mahesh said, "Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am a fan of Alia Bhatt right now)." He was stepping out of a special screening for Alia's new film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

