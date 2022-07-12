Makarand Deshpande's advice to celebs: 'If what you say can become a headline, try not to say it'

Makarand Deshpande echoes sincerity in whatever he does. His small but most cameo alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Swades brings memories of his magnetic screen presence. The actor, who has produced a variety of work in almost all major languages, is now back with a web series titled Shoorveer, in which he plays the national security advisor. He claims such is the charm of the roles like these that he actually feels the importance of such a reputed figure and the responsibility that comes along. Also read: Makarand Deshpande is all praise for the web space

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Makarand talks about the influence such patriotic shows have on his real life. He also talks about the responsibility a celebrity or a common man has in the environment of building communal tension.

How is Shoorveer different from the many war-based films and shows like Uri and Avrodh?

The trailer shows the three forces coming together, which is very special. These are Hawks who are very pro-active and don’t waste time in taking action and go to any limits. Apart from the story and patriotism, people will also like to watch the show for its sheer scale. I call it a magnum opus. There are fighter jets. The imagery is exiting and it was required. When you watch RRR, you watch it for its scale.

There is a conversation around budget and shoot duration of films and shows these days. Do budget and time constraints impact the final product?

I think our producer has spent a bit too much money on this project, not on our payment but on the scale of the show. When a film has to be made, the filmmaker gives a low budget so that producers say yes to the project. When it goes on the floors, it is learnt that it needs more budget and then the producer tries to fulfill the demand. Most of the time there is undervaluation of the project. Overvaluation is a rare thing. There are so many climatic conditions, reasons, illness of an actor and there are many cancellations. We have suffered a lot due to budgets. The impact of the project is what defines the budget. Sometimes people give an example of a successful film and praise its budget. Others start making films in that budget and all of them turn out to be a disaster. Honesty is important – if you are making a project, or a product.

How does it feel to play a man in uniform or a diplomat? Does it have its own charm?

Yes, 110 percent. When you as a national security guy talk to the prime minister on screen, you feel you are actually talking about the nation’s security. You actually feel the seriousness while talking on such an important matter and taking a decision on behalf of the 140 crore citizens. The feeling does soak in that these are not just lines but a responsibility. It brings about a change in you, you stop talking about someone recklessly.

It also adds to your pride. We used to do atleast some form of exercise just to get our mind together and be focused, not just as an actor but as a person because the character requires that. So that when you speak, your words are sharp, precise, meaningful and believable. It brought about a change in us, we were alert and awake.

There is some communal tension building up in the country at present. What a celebrity or a common man can do in such a situation?

We should try to keep sanity. We should remember that we are not on either side, we are on the side of law and order. Whatever the country decides, we should back it up. An issue will die down if nothing provocative is done during that time. If we have the power that what we say can become a headline, try to not make it a headline. Headlines will not be constructive, they are often destructive. Let’s try and believe in what the law and order is doing and let them get hang of it. We should work towards peace. Hum sab ek hai, ek hi rahenge. Hum Hindustani hain, Hindustani rahenge.

Shoorveer will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15 onwards.