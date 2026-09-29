Mallika Sherawat says she ‘doesn’t remember’ The Traitors winner Rida Tharana; internet calls her ‘insecure, sore loser'

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat may have left The Traitors season 2 midway through the game, but her presence on the reality show continued to make waves online. From her viral reels to her candid moments, the actor became one of the talking points of the season. However, in a recent interview with Mashable India, Mallika appeared to draw a blank when asked about the show's winner, Rida Tharana, saying she did not even remember her. Her comments did not go down well with some viewers, who called her a "sore loser".

Mallika Sherawat says she doesn't remember Rida Tharana

Mallika Sherawat says she doesn't remember Rida Tharana's name.

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When asked whether she ever thought Rida could win after becoming a traitor, Mallika replied, "I really don't know who you are talking about. I mean there are 21 players in the game, am I supposed to remember everyone?" When reminded that Rida went on to win the show and has a significant following online, Mallika reiterated, "I have no idea. In the 9th episode, I was killed by the traitor, so after that, what happened, I really don't know."

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{{^usCountry}} The clip surfaced quickly on social media and the internet, calling Mallika out for being a "sore loser". One of the comments read, "I really was rooting for Mallika Sherawat after this comeback, but watching her be more delusional and petty than Gen-Z kids has been a huge turn off." Another commented, "Mallika is obnoxious, there’s nothing cool in it." Another commented, "Sore loser" Another wrote, "This screams insecurity." Another comment read, "I know Rida is evil - but this uppity behavior is also frankly annoying . She ain't no Mariah Carrey to not remember who won the show at least . She needs to come down a couple of notches." About The Traitors season 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip surfaced quickly on social media and the internet, calling Mallika out for being a "sore loser". One of the comments read, "I really was rooting for Mallika Sherawat after this comeback, but watching her be more delusional and petty than Gen-Z kids has been a huge turn off." Another commented, "Mallika is obnoxious, there’s nothing cool in it." Another commented, "Sore loser" Another wrote, "This screams insecurity." Another comment read, "I know Rida is evil - but this uppity behavior is also frankly annoying . She ain't no Mariah Carrey to not remember who won the show at least . She needs to come down a couple of notches." About The Traitors season 2 {{/usCountry}}

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The show featured a group of contestants who must work together to eliminate the Traitors from the Innocents. The Innocents are tasked with discovering who the Traitors are and voting them out before they’re ‘murdered’ in the game.

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About the finale

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of the second season of The Traitors, a reality show hosted by Karan Johar. In the last episode, Krystle and Rida managed to vote out fellow innocents Shalini Passi and Saahil Salathia to remain the last ones standing to claim the title! They shared the cash prize of ₹66 lakhs.

Following the finale, Rida also spoke about the criticism she received over her win and said she had been terrified by the trolling. Rida was recruited as a Traitor later in the season, but many fans felt Krystle was much more effective at deceiving the Innocents. Some argued that Rida reached the finale largely because of Krystle's gameplay. Her gameplay was also criticised with many saying struggled after becoming a Traitor.