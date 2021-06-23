Manoj Bajpayee calls Ashlesha Thakur his favourite The Family Man co-star as she shares pics from sets

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has named his favourite co-star from The Family Man. And no, it is not Sharib Hashmi's JK.

On Wednesday, Manoj Bajpayee retweeted a tweet shared by Ashlesha Thakur, who played his daughter Dhriti on the show. Ashlesha had shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of The Family Man season 2. One picture even showed blood smeared on her face while in another photo, she is seen enjoying some ice cream in between takes.

She wrote in her tweet, "Bruises, sweat & tears matched with fits of laughter, high fives & lots of hugs. Our incredibly creative & generous cast, crew, outstanding fans-it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real & will keep it growing @rajndk @Suparn @sumank @BajpayeeManoj."

Retweeting her post, Manoj wrote, "Most favourite actor on the set @ashleshaat." Fans had also heaped praises on Ashlesha for her performance on the show, especially the (SPOILER) scene in which she is kidnapped by her boyfriend and ends up killing him with a shard of glass. "Was literally feeling bad for ur condition but just after 2 secs Whoah what the hell was that a big OMG," wrote a fan. "You were superb especially in this sequence," wrote another.

Manoj and the entire team of The Family Man season 2 have been winning praise for the show. In a recent interview, Manoj said that he was 'very possessive' about his co-stars on the show.

"I want to be overshadowed by my co-actors. I admire them, I really want them to do extremely well, I am saying not out of any modesty but that’s how I feel about my co-actors, I am very possessive about them. I only think good for them. I really wanted Samantha (Akkinenni) to make such an impact with her debut in the series and that too you know a series made by Raj DK and Suparn Verma," he told SpotBoye.