Marvel Studios reveals release dates of Loki season 2, Hawkeye's spin-off show Echo. Check where and when you can watch

Marvel Studios has announced the release date of Tom Hiddleston's Loki season two as well as the new series Echo. According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced the release dates of the two shows during Disney’s Upfront presentation on Tuesday. (Also Read | Loki 2 set pics, videos show Tom Hiddleston fighting invisible foe, reveal season 2 look of Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie)

The second season of Loki, in which Tom Hiddleston reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character of Loki aka God of Mischief, will debut on the streaming service Disney on October 6. New episodes will air weekly.

The series is set in an MCU-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish out of water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

It also features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant. Eric Martin returns to write all of the episodes for season two, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead taking on directing duties for the show.

Echo, a spin-off show to Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye series, will premiere on Disney on November 29. All the episodes of the series will release on streamer simultaneously, making it the first MCU show to premiere under a binge model.

The series will focus on the deaf superhero character of Echo, who will be introduced in Hawkeye. Played by Alaqua Cox, Echo aka Maya Lopez is a hearing-impaired Native American woman with the ability to perfectly replicate another person's fighting style.

The show will also star Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning with Vincent D’Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox as Daredevil.