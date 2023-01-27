Masaba Gupta marries Satyadeep Misra in secret ceremony, shares magical wedding pics

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta took her fans and followers by surprise on Friday as she announced her wedding with actor Satyadeep Misra. She took to Instagram to share the dreamy first pictures from the early morning ceremony.

Masaba wrote in her post, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!” The post included two pictures of them dressed in wedding finery. She wore a pink and golden outfit with heavy jewellery while he wore a complementary blush pink kurta.

Vicky Kaushal commented, “Congratulations Masaba and Sattu.” Shibani Dandekar commented, “Oh my god! Congratulations. so much love to you both.” Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Congratulations beautiful people. wishing you all happiness in the world !!”

Masaba is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She is a successful fashion designer and now also an actor. She was seen in Masaba Masaba season 1 and 2 with her mother and in Modern Love Mumbai.

Satyadeep Mishra made his Bollywood debut with 2011 film No One Killed Jessica. He also holds a degree in law and has worked as a corporate lawyer for some time. He was recently seen as senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and as a spy in the web series, Mukhbir. He just saw the release of another web show, Tanaav.

Masaba and Satyadeep have been dating for two years. Masaba was earlier married to producer Madhu Mantena before their divorce in 2019.

Talking about her relationship with Satyadeep, Masaba previously told Indian Express in an interview, “One has to allow themselves to be real. People nowadays play games or just try to hold themselves back. I am always myself and if I feel like talking, I would. I am always very real. Not just a relationship but anything new that one has to go in, they would have to do it with an open heart. That’s how you truly allow the universe to rush in.”

