Maxton Hall Season 3 teaser: When and where to watch final season of Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten's romance

Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser for Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 3, giving fans a glimpse of what lies ahead for Ruby Bell and James Beaufort. The 39-second video was released on September 3. With Ruby and James' story heading towards its conclusion, the teaser hints at more romance, tension and heartbreak in the final chapter.

Maxton Hall 3 teaser sets up an emotional finale

Maxton Hall Season 3 teaser: Ruby and James' love story heads towards an emotional ending.

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The 39-second teaser, released with the caption “Return To Class — One Last Time,” wastes little time setting the mood for the final season. It cuts between uneasy students and tense moments at Maxton Hall before ending on a kiss between Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James Beaufort (Damian Hardung).

Ruby's voiceover hints at the emotional journey ahead, as she says, “Some stories can change everything… and divide life into a 'before' and an ‘after’”.

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Ruby and James face their biggest challenge yet

{{^usCountry}} Season 3 picks up after the dramatic Season 2 finale, with Ruby suspended from Maxton Hall College and her Oxford plans suddenly at risk. James is blamed for what happened, putting even more strain on their already complicated relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Season 3 picks up after the dramatic Season 2 finale, with Ruby suspended from Maxton Hall College and her Oxford plans suddenly at risk. James is blamed for what happened, putting even more strain on their already complicated relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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But Ruby isn't ready to let go of her dreams. Determined to clear her name, she joins forces with James to find out what really happened. Their search, however, soon takes them into territory they never expected, as hidden secrets begin to surface and test the people around them.

With more truths coming to light, Ruby and James will have to face the fallout and decide how much they are willing to fight for each other. The biggest question remains: can their relationship make it through everything that lies ahead?

Season 3 adapts the final Maxton Hall book

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Season 3 takes its story from Save Us, the third and final book in Mona Kasten’s popular Maxton Hall trilogy, published by LYX. The first season was based on Save Me, followed by Save You in Season 2.

At the centre of the books are Ruby Bell, a scholarship student at the exclusive Maxton Hall, and James Beaufort, who comes from a wealthy and powerful family. Their very different backgrounds bring them together but also create plenty of complications. As their relationship grows, they find themselves dealing with family pressure, social differences and their own plans for the future.

Who is returning for the final season?

The returning cast includes Sonja Weiber as Lydia, Eidin Jalali as Graham, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer and Runa Greiner as Ember. Justus Riesner will reprise his role as Alistair, alongside Govinda Gabriel as Kesh, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, Eli Riccardi as Elaine and Dagny Dewath as Ophelia.

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Martin Schreier will direct the final season, with Markus Brunnemann, Eike Adler and Ceylan Yildirim serving as executive producers. Sandra Stöckmann and Ceylan Yildirim are the head writers, with Catharina Junk, Marlene Melchior and Aylin Kockler also part of the writing team. Valentin Debler returns as producer, while the series has received support from the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).

Maxton Hall remains a Prime Video favourite

Since its debut, Maxton Hall has quickly become one of Prime Video’s biggest international hits. Season 2 further cemented its popularity, topping the charts in 42 key markets, including the US, UK, Germany, France, Australia, Italy, Spain and Canada.

The show is now Prime Video’s most successful international scripted Original, with Ruby and James becoming a favourite among viewers around the world. The final season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

When and where to watch

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Along with the December 9, 2026 premiere announcement, Prime Video has also released a new poster featuring Ruby and James. Season 3 will have six episodes, bringing the series to its final chapter.