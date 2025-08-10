Mayasabha: Aadhi Pinisetty, Deva Katta’s political drama strikes gold on OTT

The latest Telugu series Mayasabha, starring Aadhi Pinisetty, has already become a talking point since its OTT release. The political thriller also marks the comeback of acclaimed filmmaker Deva Katta. A poster of Mayasabha

After making a cult classic like Prasthanam, Deva Katta was hailed as the next big thing in Tollywood, but he could not live up to the hype as he delivered back-to-back flops. He took a break and decided to make a web series on two powerful political legends in Andhra politics, Nara Chandra Babu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Aadhi Pinisetty plays Chandra Babu Naidu, whereas Chaitanya Rao plays Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy in this nine-episode series, which has become a smash hit. Mayasabha can be streamed on Sony LIV, accessible via OTTplay Premium.

The majority of the viewers have praised the filmmaker for the political drama and its unbiased storytelling. Mayasabha, as per the latest update by the makers, is nearing 100 million streaming minutes, which is huge for a Telugu show.

Though Deva Katta made the show with fictional characters, the history behind the Andhra politics is known to all. Sai Kumar plays the legendary NTR, and Nasser appears in the role of Ramoji Rao, the media baron, in this series, which is high on drama and dialogues. Be it the caste system, oppression, or local politics that were rampant in the late 80s, Deva Katta showcased the controversies without any fear, giving the show a new lease of life.

What is the Telugu series Mayasabha about?

Mayasabha depicts how close friends, Rami Reddy and Naidu, go through the grind to become popular politicians and eventually end up as hardcore enemies in politics. They eventually became CMs of Andhra Pradesh and have so much history between them. How two close friends were pinned against each other through external factors is showcased in a gripping manner through the show.For now, Deva Katta is thrilled that his hard work has finally paid off, and all eyes are now on Mayasabha’s second season, which will be out in 2026.

Other Telugu shows you can stream on OTTplay Premium include Bahishkarana, Brinda, Paruvu, Newsense and Vikkatakavi on OTTplay Premium.