‘Meri nalayak aulaad’: Honey Singh reacts to Badshah's stage name claim after Samay Raina's joke on India's Got Latent

Comedian Samay Raina is back in the news, but this time around it's because of a harmless song that aired during his show, India's Got Latent. In Season 2 Bonus Episode 2, which aired on August 10, 2026 for members only, Samay seemed to have made a light mockery of rapper Badshah by making an indirect reference to the ongoing feud between him and rap artiste Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Samay Raina makes Honey Singh reference

Samay Raina and Badshah on the latest episode of India's Got Latent season 2.

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This moment occurred immediately after a contestant's performance. A clip of Samay's performance soon made its way onto X, where one user shared it with the caption, “#SamayRaina Very Badly Roasted To Badshah, His Expressions.”

Samay picked up the microphone, joked about tuning it and started singing. He had the audience laughing when he sang, “Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan hoon main,” which many viewers took as a cheeky reference to Badshah. He then continued with, “Karta maa-behen hoon main. Mere saare ang dekho, gana Brown Rang dekho.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reference to Brown Rang made the joke stand out even further due to the song’s association with the ongoing feud between Honey and Badshah. It is noteworthy that both these artists used to be members of the hip-hop collective called Mafia Mundeer. However, their business collaboration came to an end at some point. Following the termination of their partnership, there have been numerous disputes related to various songs, including the credits of lyrics and beats for the music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reference to Brown Rang made the joke stand out even further due to the song’s association with the ongoing feud between Honey and Badshah. It is noteworthy that both these artists used to be members of the hip-hop collective called Mafia Mundeer. However, their business collaboration came to an end at some point. Following the termination of their partnership, there have been numerous disputes related to various songs, including the credits of lyrics and beats for the music. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most major disputes was about Brown Rang, where it was stated by Badshah that he had written the lyrics of the song while Honey had composed its beats. This dispute resurfaced in July, 2025, when Badshah commented “Credits” on a post related to Honey on social media.

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In an interesting turn of events, Samay, in the same episode, asked Badshah the story behind his name, and Badshah revealed that he came up with the name, ‘Badshah’. However, soon enough, the audience clipped a footage of a previous interaction between the two rappers wherein he had admitted that Honey had come up with that stage name. After that clip went viral, Honey commented on it by saying, “Meri nallaayak aulaad (My worthless child).”

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Badshah, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Sourav Joshi join the bonus episode

The latest instalment is the second bonus episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. Released on August 10, it was available to YouTube channel members. The episode featured Badshah alongside host-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, social media influencer Sourav Joshi and comedian Rajat Sood.

Unlike the show's regular episodes, which follow a fortnightly release pattern on Netflix, the bonus episodes have arrived at irregular intervals. The first bonus episode was released on July 27, 2026. The episode had Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM along with comedians Rohan Joshi and Munawar Faruqui.