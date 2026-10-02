Mini Mathur feels she has paralysis; Seema Sajdeh says 'bhagwan mujhe bacha lena,' as Ruhee Dosani makes them travel in economy class. Watch

Alliance girls Ruhee Dosani, Seema Sajdeh and Mini Mathur recently reunited as they flew to Korea for a vacation. However, the trip didn't quite begin as Seema and Mini had expected, thanks to a hilarious surprise planned by Ruhee. The content creator made the two travel in economy class, leaving them visibly shocked. Their priceless reactions to the unexpected travel arrangement made for a hilarious moment.

Ruhee Dosani makes Mini Mathur and Seema Sajdeh travel in economy class

Ruhee Dosani, Mini Mathur and Seema Sajdeh travel in economy class.

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On Thursday, Ruhee took to Instagram to share a video featuring herself, Seema and Mini on a flight to Korea. While Seema and Mini seemingly expected to travel comfortably in business class, Ruhee had other plans. She surprised the two by making them travel economy class, much to their disappointment. Sharing the video, she wrote, "POV: they said yes without seeing the tickets."

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{{^usCountry}} The video captured Seema and Mini hilariously cribbing about having to travel in economy class. The two called Ruhee's idea "stupid", with Mini adding, "Ruhee ko marna padega." Seema was also seen trying to hang her jacket on the seat's handle, but Mini immediately stopped her and said, "this is not a coat hanger; you can't put your jacket on someone else's head." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video captured Seema and Mini hilariously cribbing about having to travel in economy class. The two called Ruhee's idea "stupid", with Mini adding, "Ruhee ko marna padega." Seema was also seen trying to hang her jacket on the seat's handle, but Mini immediately stopped her and said, "this is not a coat hanger; you can't put your jacket on someone else's head." {{/usCountry}}

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Mini then expressed her discomfort, saying, "I feel like I have paralysis or something. What's the use of carrying LV bags and wearing Gucci shoes agar yahin thusna hai samose ki tarah? (If you’re going to get crushed right here like a samosa?)" Seema also joked about the unexpected downgrade, saying, "log peeche se (economy class) aage aate hain (business class), main aage jaake peeche aagyi. Kya life hai (People usually move from the back to the front, but I went to the front and ended up back here. What a life)."

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Mini's complaints continued as she pointed out that they hadn't even been provided with basic amenities such as a toothbrush, toothpaste or socks. Seema then hilariously summed up their situation, quipping, "Bhagwan ji mujhe bacha lena (God please save me)." Sharing the video, Ruhee wrote, "The trip started before we even landed. Anyway, we’re going to Korea."

About their stint in Alliance

While Seema Sajdeh came as a wildcard in the Prime Video show, Alliance, Ruhee and Mini were competing for the trophy since the beginning. While Seema and Mini were already friends, Ruhee became friends with both of them because of the show. Ruhee and Mini eventually competed in the finale along with Aly Goni, but Mini emerged as the winner of the show. She lifted the trophy and took home a cash prize of ₹50 lakhs.