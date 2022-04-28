Modern Love Mumbai trailer: Amazon Prime Video brings warm stories of love by Vishal Bharadwaj, Dhruv Sehgal and more

The trailer for Modern Love: Mumbai, the Indian adaptation of the hit US anthology series, released on Thursday evening. The trailer was launched in Mumbai at a grand event organised by streaming platform Amazon Prime Video called Prime Video Presents. The series is the first of the three localised Indian versions of the widely-acclaimed international series. The Mumbai chapter of the series has brought together six filmmakers—Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana. The series will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 13, 2022. Also read: Modern Love Mumbai: Indian version of hit US anthology to feature stories from Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta and others

The trailer opens with a voice over about the energy and love Mumbai has with visuals of the city interspersed. We then get a glimpse at six stories of love--a writer who doesn't feel supported by her partner, a married couple rediscovering their relationship, a woman from North East who disapproves of her son's ‘vegetarian witch’ of a girlfriend, a middle-aged woman attracted to a younger woman, and a gay man hiding his sexuality from his conservative parents. Alongside the trailer on the official social media handles of Prime Video India was the caption, “bringing you stories of (heart emoji) from the city of dreams.”

The anthology includes Raat Rani, directed by Shonali, which stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar. The second story is Hansal's Baai, headlined by Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar.

Vishal Bhardwaj has directed Mumbai Dragon, which stars Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah. Alankrita has directed My Beautiful Wrinkles, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi. Dhruv's I Love Thane features Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh while Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi star in Nupur's Cutting Chai.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, the original anthology series Modern Love is directed by filmmaker John Carney. The Indian adaptation will showcase "soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai". The series is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.The other Indian adaptations of the series are Modern Love: Chennai and Modern Love: Hyderabad.

