Mohit Raina: What people on ground are going through is beyond our imagination

Mohit Raina, who was hospitalized after contracting Covid-19, last month, recovered well and is at home currently. Raina shared pictures of himself in hospital, including one where his hand is resting on a hospital bed. The Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev actor captioned the post, saying, “As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of yo to stay safe and pray for humanity… Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them..(sic)”

Talking about the battle with Covid, he says, “Apparently, according to doctors, the virus was very strong and it was beginning of the second wave, so it went unnoticed for some time. After having severe symptoms, I was hospitalized for long time till I was stable and discharged. I was in isolation till I completely recovered. I am indebted to the doctors in Medanta, Lucknow.”

He was shooting there when he fell ill and also recalls shooting with actor Major Bikramjeet, who recently passed away, days before Raina tested positive. “I feel lucky because a day prior to getting admitted I was shooting with Maj .Bikramjeet and as we all know he is not with us anymore. May his soul RIP.”

He adds, “Hospitalisation was tough but in current scenario you can’t complain because what people on the ground are going through is beyond our imagination. I just pray to the Almighty that we all pass these unprecedented times. My takeaway and learning from these times is the same which I have always followed and that is, you don’t need much to live a happy and content life.”