Money Heist 5: Alvaro Morte bids emotional farewell to Professor, fans not ready to say goodbye

Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte has bid farewell to his character, the Professor. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video to reveal he was headed to the sets of the show, formally known as La Casa de Papel, for the last time.

In the video, Alvaro was seated in a car and looked back at the building before turning to the camera and smiling. Although he didn't utter a word, his expressions left fans emotional. He shared the video and thanked his fans for their love.

"Leaving for the last time the set of @lacasadepapel Words are unnecessary. Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. THANK YOU."

His co-stars took to the comments section and showered the actor with love. Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin on the show, said (as translated by Google), "What trip. What an amazing trip, Alvaro. May your heart light up what is coming, I ask." Itziar Ituño, Esther Acebo and Najwa Nimri also showered him with love.

"I'm not ready to say goodbye," a fan said. "OMG 😭😭😭 Thank you for this amazing character, Álvaro. The professor will be terribly missed. ❤️ But all the best to you and your new projects," another fan commented. "We thank you for this incredible time and the family you have created. It was incredibly emotional and exciting and you have brought so much joy back into the lives of some and I speak for myself. I can not thank you enough, because through you I have also met so incredibly great people here and I am also sad that it now has an end. THANK YOU THANK YOU," a third fan said.

Itziar also bid farewell to the character. She shared a picture from the sets, with a basket of roses in her hand, and penned a farewell note. The actor played Inspector Raquel in the first two seasons before taking on the name of Lisbon and joining the gang for their second heist. She plays the Professor's love interest.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India fight Covid-19 pandemic: 'Spread the word'

In the past, several actors bid farewell to their characters. This includes Alonso, Miguel Herrán (Rio) and Jaime Lorente (Denver). The fifth and final season is expected to release later this year.