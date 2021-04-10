Money Heist season 5: Professor sips coffee under the sun, Tokyo is heavily armed in new La Casa de Papel 5 pics

The cast members of Money Heist are making the wait for season five seem longer with their recent posts. The stars of the Spanish show, formally known as La Casa de Papel, took to Instagram recently and shared pictures from the sets to tease the upcoming season.

The fourth season premiered last summer and left fans in shock with an unexpected death. The cliffhanger ending has paved the way for several theories as well. Alvaro Morte, who plays Professor on the show, has shared a picture from the sets. The actor was seen wearing his staple formal shirt with a tie and held a cup of coffee in his hand while the sun shined bright behind him. He shared the picture and wrote, "Sunny day at the office #lcdp5."

Ursula Corbero, on the other hand, shared a picture of her character Tokyo, posing with heavy weapons. She held a machine gun in her hand and more weapons were strapped to her torso. She shared the picture and wrote, "Omg you’re going to freak out with the fifth #LCDP5."

Pedro Alonso also shared a number of snapshots of his character Berlin and penned a long poem. An excerpt from his poem read, "Some may say/ I'm wishing my days away/ No way/ And if it's the price I pay/ Some say/ Tomorrow's another day/ You stay/ I may as well play/ Keep it up, keep it up." Read the full poem in the post below.

Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist revolves around a group who plan and execute heists. The mastermind behind it all is Professor. The first two seasons revolved around a heist in the Royal Mint of Spain whereas the third, fourth and fifth seasons focus on a robbery at the Bank of Spain.

