Money Heist 5: Berlin's son Rafael to debut in La Casa de Papel, fans believe he'll rescue Professor

Will Berlin's son Rafael save Professor and the gang in Money Heist season 5? That's the burning question every fan has been asking since the new promo released. In the clip shared by the Spanish show, formally La Casa de Papel, fans learnt that actor Patrick Criado will essay the role of Rafael, Berlin's son on the show.

The clip teases the father-son duo's bond and even gave a glimpse of their robbery together. The revelation left fans shocked. "Berlin has a son?" a fan commented on the Instagram post featuring the clip. "Wait a sec Berlin have a son???" another added.

However, the promo also prompted speculation that Rafael, along with Berlin's wife Tatiana, will rescue Professor and the gang at the Bank of Spain.

A few fans took Reddit and shared theories. "I honestly think he might be the one to save them from the bank, because he was introduced as The Prodigal son. Maybe he betrayed Berlin or something and is back to save the Professor and his team after learning that Berlin is dead?" a fan theorised. "I'm starting to think he'll play an important role in the escape plan," another fan said.

However, another fan begged to differ, "I believe that these actors (Rafael, Tatiana, of course Rene) will be presented only in flashbacks. I do not think that the rescue of the robbers (if there is one) will be done by a Machine God, for example by a person we have not yet seen, except in the past. The rescue will either not happen or it will be with a new plan of the Professor with the people in the Bank."

We'll have to wait until the season drops next month to get more insights. Money Heist season 5 is divided into two parts. The first premieres in September while the second is scheduled to drop in December.