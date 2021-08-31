Money Heist 5: Indian company declares September 3 'Netflix and Chill holiday', internet asks 'How do I apply for a job'

Money Heist 5, Vol 1, is set to premiere this Friday (September 3). With the new season fast approaching, an Indian IT company has given its employees the day off to binge-watch the show.

Indian company VerveLogic, based in Rajasthan's Jaipur, sent out an email to its employees announcing the 'Netflix and Chill holiday.' A copy of it was shared on Instagram by the company.

"We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know ‘Sometimes Moments of Chill be The Best Pills for Energy At Your Work’,” the letter, signed by CEO Abhishek Jain, read.

“So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire cast,” the letter added. The company also added a 'task list', sharing a timeline of events to do. Netflix India reposted the letter on Twitter and wrote, “We had our ‘bank work’ excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic!”

The announcement has drawn numerous reactions from Twitter and Instagram users. Many asked the company how to apply for a job. "He looks like The Most Amazing Boss How do I apply for a job," one of the many comments read. There were also others who hoped that their companies would follow the lead.

Money Heist 5, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, would mark the Netflix show's final season. Through the four seasons, fans of the show have witnessed two heists - Royal Mint of Spain and Bank of Spain.

At the end of the fourth season, fans mourned the death of Nairobi while the Professor's secret hideout was discovered by Alicia. The fifth season's trailer has fans prepared for a war between the gang members and the military station outside the bank while the Professor is at Alicia's mercy.