Money Heist 5 volume 2 new teaser: Ursula Corbero hints at Tokyo's comeback but there's a catch. Watch

Ursula Corbero, who plays Tokyo, has hinted at her character's return in the new teaser of Money Heist 5 volume 2 but not in the way most fans hope. A new teaser, shared on YouTube, has the cast talking about the series finale episodes and the actor was asked if she would like to return for the final leg in the form of flashbacks.

In the finale of Money Heist season 5 part 1, Tokyo sacrificed herself to save her fellow heist crew members after a military unit broke into the Bank of Spain, where the heist has been taking place since the third season.

Ursula was asked if she would reappear in a flashback sequence in the final few episodes and if she has any wishes about how she'd like to come back. She said, “It should involve a lot of dancing and partying.” As she spoke, snapshots of Tokyo dancing with the Professor, Stockholm, Lisbon and others were shown in the video.

The new teaser also featured a bunch of old and new footage from the final season of Money Heist. In the video, Alvaro Morte (Professor), Darko Perić (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), and Belén Cuesta (Julia), among others, hyped the final season.

Speaking about the upcoming episodes, Alvaro said, “I think this season is loaded with extreme tension.” Hovik added, “Intensity, emotion, love. All of it together.” Martín Berrote (Palermo) said, “We know it's not going to let down the fans of the show. We know they're going to love it. What's coming is powerful.” Alvaro chimed in, “People will not be able to go to bed after watching any of these episodes.”

The first part of the two-part series finale of Money Heist premiered in September on Netflix. The first trailer of the second part was released earlier this month and it revealed that the Professor will be joining the gang at the Bank of Spain for the final act.