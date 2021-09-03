Money Heist 5: Pedro Alonso warns Indian fans to be ‘careful’ as they theorise Berlin is still alive

After a wait that lasted a year-and-a-half, volume one of the fifth and final season of Money Heist (known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish) debuted on Friday on Netflix. During the wait-period between seasons, social media platforms were filled with numerous theories about Professor, Tokyo, Berlin, Alicia and other characters' fates. One of the most popular theories revolves around Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, and suggests that he is still alive and could return in the final season.

Berlin died in Money Heist season 2. The character sacrificed his life to help others escape the Royal Mint of Spain after their first heist. However, he returned in flashbacks in the third and fourth seasons. Despite this, fans are still hoping that Berlin faked his death and could return in the final season.

When the fan theory was presented to Pedro, he warned fans to be careful of what they wish for. In a video shared by Netflix India on Instagram, the platform asked Pedro ‘some burning questions from India.’ When the theory was presented to him, he said, “Careful! Careful (for) what you ask! I'm not saying anything more. Careful with what you ask because at times, one has to eat one's words later. That Berlin isn't dead, is something that's still echoing around here, just that I can't reveal anything.”

He also addressed theories such as "Getting caught was the Professor's plan," "Sierra joins the gang to take down the police as revenge," “Everyone dies and only Tokyo lives as she's narrating the story,” and "Sierra goes into labour and the Professor helps deliver the baby."

In the past, Money Heist writer Javier Gómez Santander had confessed that he regretted killing off Berlin in the second season. Speaking with Spanish publication El Mundo, via Express UK, Javier said that the death was written in an irreversible way. “Even characters with such a negative charge like Berlin end up being somewhat redeemed and people have a brutal affection for them. So we get him back for this season. How were we going to give it up?" he said.

"If we had known that there would be more seasons, we would have thought hard about killing Berlin. It is that he died a lot. There is no way to revive him," he added.

Although Berlin isn't alive in the present timeline of the show, Money Heist has teased that his son Rafeal, played by Patrick Criado, will appear in the new season. The promos have already confirmed his role and the first episode introduced him as well. Fans are hoping he would find a way to rescue Professor and his team at the Bank of Spain.