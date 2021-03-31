Money Heist Korean remake casts Yoo Ji-tae as Professor, Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo; Fans think this actor plays Arturo

La Casa de Papel (popularly known as Money Heist) is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The Spanish show, currently standing in the middle of a second heist, is being adapted in South Korea. Netflix Korea has revealed the cast line-up. The makers have roped in film director and fashion model Yoo Ji-tae to essay the role of Professor, the mastermind behind the heists on the show.

The actor has delivered memorable performances in The Swindlers, Money, and Svaha: The Sixth Finger. Korean-American actor Kim Yun-jin has been cast as Seon Woo-jin, the inspector of Task Force Team, probably filling the shoes of Raquel Murillo from the original series. Raquel and the Professor fall in love by the end of the first heist. Yun-jin was seen in Seven Days, Ode to My Father, and Lost Mistresses.

The team that will perform the heist features Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo, Park Jung-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

Park Myung-hoon is playing a hostage named Cho Youngmin, leaving fans to presume that he will be playing the Korean version of Arturo. The actor was seen playing a different hostage in Parasite while he also left a mark with his appearance in Crash Landing On You. Lee Joobeen will play Youn Misun, another hostage and a probable Korean counterpart of Mónica Gaztambide/Stockholm in the original series.

In November last year, Variety reported that the 12-part adaptation will be helmed by Kim Hong-sun, who has directed dramas like The Guest, Voice and Black. Speaking about the Korean adaptation, La Casa de Papel's creator Alex Pina said, "Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people."

He added, "That is why I find it fascinating that the world of ‘La Casa de Papel’ is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about.”

The original version premiered its fourth season in April 2020 and has been working on the fifth season.