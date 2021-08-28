Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Money Heist meets Bigg Boss OTT as Divya Agarwal, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh dance on Bella Ciao's desi version

In a video shared online by Voot, Bigg Boss OTT contestants Divya Agarwal, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh performed on the Money Heist Anthem as part of their task.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Bigg Boss OTT contestants Divya Agarwal, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh dance to the Money Heist Anthem.

The Money Heist fever has taken over everyone, including the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. On Friday night, a video of Divya Agarwal, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh dancing to the Money Heist Anthem was shared by Voot on its Instagram account. The song was released by Netflix India earlier this week.

In the Bigg Boss OTT video, Divya, Millind and Akshara were dressed in red outfits, reminding viewers of the hostage uniforms seen in the Spanish series, as they danced to the song. The trio synchronised their steps and appeared to have a fun time as they performed. At one point, they did Bharatanatyam steps and bhangra as well. The dance was a part of their task for the day.

RELATED STORIES

The first part of the fifth season of Money Heist is set to premiere in September. The show, titled La Casa de Papel in Spanish, revolves around a group of thieves planning and executing heists. The first two seasons revolved around the heist at the Royal Mint of Spain whereas the final three are set in the Bank of Spain.

The Netflix show is one of the most anticipated series of this year. Ahead of its release, actors such as Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati and Shruti Haasan shot a special video, set to the tunes of the series' popular song Bella Ciao, and chanted "come soon" in a few regional languages.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT has also been making headlines for its drama. This week, fans of the show were shocked when Zeeshan Khan was evicted after a fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Following his exit, he took to Instagram and shared pictures of his injuries.

Also read: 'Karan Johar worse than Salman Khan,' says Sofia Hayat, accuses them of promoting violence and nepotism on Bigg Boss

Shamita Shetty has also been making headlines for her on-screen bond with her 'connection' Raqesh Bapat. In one episode, he woke her up with a kiss on her hand while in another, he opened up to her about his failed marriage. He was also seen placating her after she got jealous over him giving Divya attention.

bigg boss ott bigg boss money heist divya agarwal millind gaba akshara singh
