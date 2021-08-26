'Karan Johar worse than Salman Khan,' says Sofia Hayat, accuses them of promoting violence and nepotism on Bigg Boss

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat on Thursday slammed filmmaker and Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar as well as actor Salman Khan. Calling Karan 'worse than' Salman, she alleged them of 'promoting violence and nepotism'. She also took a jibe against the reality show.

Following the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar has been receiving flak from Bigg Boss OTT fans. Many viewers of the show have opined that he was biased towards actor Shamita Shetty. Karan had also slammed now-evicted contestant Zeeshan Khan over his comment, “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits).”

Speaking to a leading daily, Sofia Hayat said, “Karan is worse than Salman Khan! They are promoting violence and nepotism... if this show was on in the UK, they would take it off-air immediately because it incites violent behaviour and aggression. Karan is playing up to the old ways of insulting people to get high TRPs. It's an old formula of Bigg Boss. India is the land of spirituality, where there is a religious dharma to not harm anyone. Karan and Bigg Boss are going against this dharma. They are insulting Gods will of peace and love and they are promoting violence, nepotism, swearing, and disrespect of humanity. They are laughing at people's misfortune."

She also added, "I would never go on such a show again that encourages people to get angry and hurt people. They are creating a negative programme that is being watched by Indians worldwide. How do you think the children of India will react? Children will learn such behaviour from these shows. If this is the way Bigg Boss continues then please hold them all responsible for the future children of India who will be aggressive and violent."

Sofia, who was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, earlier this year had also slammed Salman over his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In a long note on Instagram, she had also spoken about Bigg Boss. "I myself chose not to appear on stage on BB final next to Salman because my morality and truth is stronger than my ego," she had said