Sofia Hayat slams Salman Khan, says she deliberately didn't share Bigg Boss stage with him; earns KRK's praise

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has slammed actor Salman Khan, revealing that she chose not to appear on stage at the Bigg Boss finale with Salman because '(her) morality and truth is stronger than (her) ego'. Sofia was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

Taking to Instagram, Sofia shared several pictures of herself and wrote a long note on Salman 'using the same tricks' before releasing a film. In her note, she also asked, "Isn't it about time you cast a girl your own age to star opposite you?"

She wrote, "Salman Khan has been using the same tricks every time he releases a movie. He releases on Eid, using the religious festivity as a promotional day, profiting from a spiritual day. He also releases the same clichéd story lines, same cheesy looks to camera, same clichéd girl meets boy story, (always using a younger model each time, isn't it about time you cast a girl your own age to star opposite you?), and same clichéd cheesy lines. What he has not done is to grow. His audiences have clearly grown and are fed up with the same regurgitated story lines that are quite clearly brain numbing, even watching the trailer of Radhe, I thought, haven't I seen all of this before?"

Sofia added, "Watching Randeep Hooda was painful. He is a good actor, and his acting has gone to waste on such an over the top and badly written role. Did he take the role because he got to work with Salman because it gives him credibility? That's the issue with the industry. Roles are taken for prestige. Imagine if Randeep said, 'the character is badly written, and very cliched'. He probably would have been outed from Bollywood. I myself chose not to appear on stage on BB final next to Salman because my morality and truth is stronger than my ego."

"We have entered the Golden age, and humanity has evolved in every way. The people of India are not stupid, they are intelligent and evolving every day. Maybe Salman should try this to. Namaste Shalom Salaam Satnam Mother Sofia Maria Hayat Cosmic Mother #radhe," she concluded.

Also Read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wonders if he's 'going to get into trouble' for revealing 'Vicky and Katrina are together'

Reacting to her post, self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK tweeted, "You are a brave girl @sofiahayat! Keep it up!" KRK is currently at loggerheads with Salman after the actor sued him over allegations of corruption. However, KRK maintains that it is in retaliation for his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON