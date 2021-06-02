Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi: Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya, rivals on Bigg Boss 14, are now bonding. Watch
Abhinav Shukla turned photographer for Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya, rivals on Bigg Boss 14, are now bonding. Watch

Once rivals, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya are now bonding in Cape Town, where they are shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 together. Watch the video shared by Arjun Bijlani.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:20 PM IST

Rahul Vaidya famously locked horns with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on multiple occasions during their Bigg Boss 14 stint. However, now that the two men are in Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, they are bonding with each other.

Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes video of Abhinav turning photographer for Rahul. “Dekhiye, Abhinav Shukla Rahul Vaidya ki photo kheech raha hai aur log kehte hai ki yeh ladte hai (Look at this. Abhinav Shukla is clicking pictures of Rahul Vaidya, and people say they fight),” he could be heard saying, off-camera.


Last week, Sourabh Raaj Jain praised Abhinav for his photography skills and called him a ‘blessing in disguise’ for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. “From being in front of the camera to behind, Abhinav is fantastic at the art form in both. While most of us know how to perform once the camera starts, behind and shooting someone aesthetically is not easy,” he wrote, adding that he not only takes great pictures of everyone but also makes ‘fabulous videos’ of the contestants.

Earlier, in a statement, Abhinav said that he is the ‘official photographer’ of all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. He revealed that he has ‘been able to click some interesting pictures of them all’.

Also read: KRK deletes pics of Disha Patani, her rumoured ex Parth Samthaan after backlash for calling him her ‘brother’

Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul and Mahekk Chahal are also participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Incidentally, Rubina was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but she turned it down because of her prior commitment to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Abhinav, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that he was ‘happy’ to do the show without his wife.

“It’s tougher to do it with someone you love because if they go through some kind of trouble, then it troubles you even more. I am happy I am doing this one alone. I would have been worried about Rubi if she would have been on the show performing the tasks and if she would have been scared,” he said.

