When Rahul Vaidya’s Indian Idol performance left Sonu Nigam aghast: ‘Bad se badtar hoye jaa rahe hai’

Singer Rahul Vaidya became a household name when he participated in the first season of the music reality show Indian Idol. While he could not win the trophy, he finished as the second runner-up.

An old video of Rahul from the show has resurfaced online, in which he is getting scolded by the judges - singer Sonu Nigam and singer-composer Anu Malik. Rahul sang Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Naa Ho but his performance failed to impress the judges.

In the video, Sonu told Rahul that the quality of his singing was getting worse with every performance. “Aap har performance ke saath bad se badtar hoye jaa rahe hai. Jo aapne sabse pehle gaaya tha, woh aapne itna achcha gaaya tha ki Anu ji ne aapse kaha tha, ‘Tu aage aa re.’ Yaad hai na? Aur maine kaha tha ki aap shayad jo last ke teen bachenge, usme aap aayenge (With every performance, you are going from bad to worse. When you first sang, it was so good that Anu ji called you in front. Do you remember? And I said that you have it in you to make it to the Top 3),” he said.

“Uske baad jab aapne gaaya, toh aapne usi gaane ko thoda kharab gaaya, uske baad jo aapne kal gaaya, woh bhi itna achcha nahi gaaya. Aaj aapne bohot hi kharab gaaya hai (After that, when you sang, you sang a little worse. Your performance yesterday was not good either. Today, you sang terribly),” he added.

Anu accused Rahul of developing airs. “Itna overconfidence aapko hai apne upar. Aankhon mein, chehre mein, ek attitude mein, ki koi exist karta hi nahi hai, sirf main hoon. Yeh nazar aata hai aapki awaaz mein. Woh jo namrata hoti hai, humbleness hoti hai, woh awaaz mein aati hai. Toh pehle kya gaa rahe the, jab tum aaye the, tumhari bhookh nazar aa rahi thi. Aaj tum idhar aaye ho, hume tumhari bhookh nazar hi nahi aa rahi. Tumhe lagta hai, ‘Haan, main aa gaya hoon.’ Yeh attitude hai (You have become overconfident. It shows in your eyes, face and attitude. You think no one else exists, you are the only one. This shows in your voice too. Humility reflects in the voice. When you first sang, we could see your hunger to make it, but now we can’t. You think you have arrived. That is the attitude).”

Rahul was recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. He finished as the runner-up. Currently, he is in Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

