Supriya Pathak prepared a Gujarati-style thali for her family.
Supriya Pathak prepared a Gujarati-style thali for her family.
Shahid Kapoor’s stepmom Supriya Pathak turns chef, Mira Rajput posts pic of ‘not-a-Khichdi by Hansa’

  • Mira Rajput shared a picture of the Gujarati-style thali prepared by Shahid Kapoor’s stepmother Supriya Pathak. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 07:30 PM IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s stepmother, actor Supriya Pathak, cooked a sumptuous meal for her family. Mira Rajput shared a picture of the Gujarati-style thali on Instagram Stories and joked that it was ‘not-a-Khichdi by Hansa’. Mira was making a reference to Supriya’s character, Hansa Parekh, in the popular comedy show Khichdi.

Mira wrote on Instagram Stories, “Not-a-Khichdi by Hansa. Saras Gujju thali, Supriya ben.” She also added a zany face emoji and a heart emoji.

Mira Rajput on Instagram Stories.
Mira Rajput on Instagram Stories.


Shahid is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem. They got divorced when he was just three-and-a-half years old. Pankaj later married Supriya.

In March, Mira had shared a meme, featuring herself and Shahid, with one of Supriya’s dialogues from Khichdi. The meme showed Mira’s reaction to ‘meeting a stranger in a mask’: “Hello! How are! Khana kha ke jaana (Please stay for a meal).” She had written in her caption, “I’m definitely not the only one!”

Also see: Fatima Sana Shaikh says she is ‘berozgaar’ as photographer asks about her upcoming films. Watch

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Supriya talked about meeting Shahid for the first time when he was six years old. “I was not there in his life for all the really young formative years, and we met as friends. I was a friend of his father’s and therefore I met him. So it was more like a friend, and it remained like that always,” she said, and called him a person she ‘could always depend upon’.

Shahid will be seen next in the sports drama Jersey, which also stars his father, Pankaj. In the film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, he will play a failed cricketer, who makes a comeback to the sport in his mid-30s, in order to fulfill his son's wish of getting a jersey.

Jersey, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali (November 5). It will clash at the box office with Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

