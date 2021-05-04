IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Supriya Pathak recalls first time she met six-year-old Shahid Kapoor: 'We never really lived together'
Supriya Pathak is married to Shahid Kapoor's father, Pankaj Kapur.
Supriya Pathak is married to Shahid Kapoor's father, Pankaj Kapur.
bollywood

Supriya Pathak recalls first time she met six-year-old Shahid Kapoor: 'We never really lived together'

  • Supriya Pathak has spoken about the first time she met Shahid Kapoor, and the equation that she shares with his wife Mira Rajput, and their children, Misha and Zain.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 03:24 PM IST

Actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapur's wife, actor Supriya Pathak, has spoken about her equation with his son, Shahid Kapoor, and Shahid's wife and two children. She said that her bond with him goes beyond that of a mother and a son.

She said in a new interview that she met him for the first time when he was six years old, and wasn't there in his most formative years.

Supriya told Pinkvilla, "We met as friends. I was a friend of his father's. And it remained like that... Because we've never really lived together, he was very much a person I could always depend upon. I really love him. If there's one thing I can say, it's that I genuinely feel very strongly..."

She said that she couldn't really 'define the relationship', and neither does she want to, but she said, "It's more like I believe him." About her bond with her grandchildren Misha and Zain, Supriya said that she is 'very fond' of them, and that they are 'exceptional children.' She also lauded Shahid's wife, Mira, for the 'way she has brought them up'. She said that she doesn't think of herself as Mira's mother-in-law.

Also read: Neelima Azeem on her failed marriages with Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khattar: 'Experienced grief, rejection, anxiety'

Shahid is the son of Pankaj and actor Neelima Azeem, who recently spoke about the failure of their marriage, and how it impacted her. She said in a Bollywood Bubble interview that the idea of living with her parents and raising a child by herself felt claustrophobic. "This was the first time when I slipped and fell on my face so to say. But I don't see it as a terrible thing that happened to me in life. I just simply think that I needed that bump. We all must understand that we are not extraordinary or entitled, we are simply human beings that can be rejected. It took me a year-and-a-half after that to put myself together," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput supriya pathak pankaj kapur + 2 more

Related Stories

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor along with their two children.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor along with their two children.
bollywood

Shahid's daughter Misha writes letter to her 'dadi' Neliima, Mira shares pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput shared a picture of her daughter Misha writing a letter to Shahid Kapoor's mother Neliima Azeem. The little one said she misses her.
READ FULL STORY
Shahid Kapoor reacts to Ishaan Khatter's video of Neelima Azmee throwing a tantrum.
Shahid Kapoor reacts to Ishaan Khatter's video of Neelima Azmee throwing a tantrum.
bollywood

Shahid teases Ishaan over Neliima's chocolate tantrum

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 07:13 AM IST
  • On Sunday, Ishaan Khatter shared a video of his mother, actor Neliima Azeem arguing with him after he hid her chocolates. Shahid Kapoor has now reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP