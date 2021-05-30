Fatima Sana Shaikh says she is ‘berozgaar’ as photographer asks about her upcoming films. Watch

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she is currently unemployed. She was talking to the paparazzi as she stepped out of her house. On being asked about her upcoming projects, she said that she hopes to get work when the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Fatima was seen posing for pictures. She also answered a question on the films she has in the pipeline. “Abhi toh jab Covid thoda kum ho jayega, khatam ho jayega, jaise sab ko kaam milega, waise mujhe bhi milega. Abhi berozgaar baithe hai (Once the pandemic situation improves or goes away, I will get work just like everyone else. Right now, I am unemployed),” she said.





Fatima was most recently seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. She starred alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Shashank Khaitan’s short film, titled Majnu.

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier this month, Fatima said that she does not hesitate to reach out to filmmakers that she wants to collaborate with. “I do that to remind people that I exist. I don’t do a lot of films, so I am not always there. Kabhi kabhi log casting mein bhool jaate hain ki yeh bhi actor hai (Sometimes, an actor slips people’s minds when they are casting for a project),” she said.

“It is very important to hustle. Until and unless you don’t fight for your space and your positioning, no one else will. If I have to call and remind someone that I am there and I don’t mind auditioning, it’s okay. It’s not a bad quality to have,” she added.

Fatima, who worked as a child artist in films such as Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4, made her debut in a leading role with Dangal in 2016. Last year, she was seen in two films - Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

