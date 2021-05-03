Abhinav Shukla says ‘life is incomplete’ as Rubina Dilaik recovers from Covid-19 in Shimla. See her reply

Abhinav Shukla is missing his wife, Rubina Dilaik, as she recovers from Covid-19. While he is at their home in Mumbai, she is quarantining in Shimla. He took to Instagram to share a picture of a toothbrush holder with a single toothbrush, along with a note for her.

“Life is incomplete without the other one ... @rubinadilaik get well soon baby,” he wrote, adding kiss and hug emojis at the end. She commented on the post with a puppy eyes emoji.

Rubina and Abhinav’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, including Rahul Mahajan and Nikki Tamboli, showered love on the post. Fans wished her a speedy recovery. “She's our sherni, she will fight back and overcome this too,” one wrote. “Get well soon boss lady,” another said.

“This the best post I hv ever seen by any love for another love. Best and too postive. May god bless her and u and she will be super soon recovered,” a third commented.

On Saturday, Rubina shared with her four million-plus followers on Instagram that she was diagnosed with Covid-19. She said that she chose to look at the bright side -- that she could do her bit to help by donating plasma after her recovery.

“I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested!” she wrote. Her post was captioned, “Covid positive.”

Rubina recently became the winner of Bigg Boss 14, on which Abhinav was also a contestant. The two worked through their marital problems on the show and will soon renew their wedding vows. After Bigg Boss 14, the couple came together for a music video titled Marjaneya.

