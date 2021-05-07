Abhinav Shukla is ‘happy’ to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi without Rubina Dilaik: ‘Tougher to do it with someone you love’

After showing his level-headedness and strong bond with Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla is all set to give fans a glimpse of his adventurous side. He took off to Cape Town on Thursday night to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Before leaving, Abhinav spoke with Hindustan Times about being a part of the show, whether he had any reservations about shooting in the midst of a pandemic and also shared a health update on Rubina, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

On his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav asked “why not?” before adding that he loves the thrill and excitement. However, he did not get to prepare for the show due to the pandemic situation. “I have been in home isolation for the last five-six days and before that, the lockdown was in effect. Gyms and everything else were shut. Rubina tested Covid-positive six-seven days ago, and there is a lot of suffering in the entire country, because of the pandemic. So, there has been no preparation as such,” he said.

While Abhinav had a support system in Rubina during Bigg Boss 14, he is going on Khatron Ke Khiladi all alone. However, he thinks it will be easier to do so. “It’s tougher to do it with someone you love because if they go through some kind of trouble, then it troubles you even more. I am happy I am doing this one alone. I would have been worried about Rubi if she would have been on the show performing the tasks and if she would have been scared,” he said.

Currently, Rubina is isolating at her home in Shimla, as she recovers from Covid-19. "Rubi is on the eighth day of her symptoms, and they say that the eighth day is critical. We have a few tests lined up. We will be relieved once the tests are done. She is stable," he said, adding that he will check in on her every day from Cape Town.





On being asked about having reservations about shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in the midst of a pandemic, Abhinav said, “It’s a tough time for everyone and I am grateful to God that I am working. What we are doing will finally entertain the people, take the pain away a little. That is how I have convinced myself.”

While Abhinav does not have any fears, going into Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, he said that the stunts are unpredictable. “What you see and when you are actually on ground zero, things can be very different. I cannot predict how I will fare in tasks that have heights or reptiles involved. You will be scared but what matters is how you perform when you are scared. Performance under stress and fear is what will define your success in the show,” he concluded.

