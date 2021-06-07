Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan seeks contempt action against Kamaal Khan for defamation
Salman Khan had filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of Radhe.
Salman Khan had filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of Radhe.
bollywood

Salman Khan seeks contempt action against Kamaal Khan for defamation

Salman Khan sought contempt action against Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite latter's lawyer telling the court that his client would refrain from doing so.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 07:08 PM IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Monday filed an application before a court here demanding that contempt action be initiated against actor Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so.

The application was submitted in a defamation suit filed by Salman seeking to restrain Kamaal R Khan from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content on the actor, his business ventures and films/projects.

When the defamation suit was heard last month, Kamaal R Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari told the court that his client would not make any further defamatory posts or remarks against Salman till the next date of hearing.

Salman had filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the just-released Hindi film Radhe.

On Monday, Salman's advocate Pradip Ghandy told Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe that despite the assurance, Kamaal R Khan continued to publish defamatory tweets.

"This is contempt of court," Pradip Ghandy argued.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: 'Lao meri chappal'

An application was then submitted seeking contempt action against Kamaal R Khan. The court heard arguments on the application and posted it for further hearing on June 11.

The court said till then the earlier statement made by Kamaal R Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari will continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan kamaal r khan radhe shoot contempt case + 2 more

Related Stories

Joaquin Phoenix shares a son with his fiancee, actor Rooney Mara.(REUTERS)
Joaquin Phoenix shares a son with his fiancee, actor Rooney Mara.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix hopes his son River chooses veganism like him

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Actor Joaquin Phoenix said while he would hope that his son River takes to veganism like him, he would not impose his belief on his son. He added that he would educate River about the meat processing industry.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Raashii Khanna will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in his web debut.
Actor Raashii Khanna will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in his web debut.
tamil cinema

Raashii Khanna comes up with #BeTheMiracle to provide food to worst affected by pandemic

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Actor Raashii Khanna talks about her initiative to provide food to people worst affected by the current Covid pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.