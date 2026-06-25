Munawar Faruqui breaks into Lock Upp; reveals Splitsvilla X6's Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary as new inmates

The Lock Upp is opening its doors once again, and this time, former winner Munawar Faruqui is returning with a surprise. As anticipation grows around Netflix’s upcoming reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, a new video gives viewers a glimpse of the revamped jail while revealing two more contestants joining the intense game.

Munawar Faruqui returns to Lock Upp as Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary enter Netflix’s reality show.

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In the latest video, Munawar makes his way back into the Lock Upp, joking that neither he nor the jail can stay away from each other for too long. However, unlike his previous stint, he is not returning as an inmate. Instead, he steps inside the new space to uncover what awaits the contestants this season.

Munawar explores the new Lock Upp

As Munawar walks through the newly designed jail, the video offers a first look at several key areas, including the jailers’ room, inmate cells, living spaces and other corners of the setup. The former contestant also encounters a mysterious neckband that triggers alarms across the Lock Upp, teasing the unexpected twists and challenges waiting for the new inmates.

Just when viewers think the surprise is over, Munawar reveals two familiar faces behind the bars. Reality stars Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary are introduced as the latest inmates of Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

Akanksha Chaudhary and Yogesh Rawat join the reality show

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{{^usCountry}} Akanksha Chaudhary recently grabbed attention with her reality show journey on Splitsvilla X6, where audiences followed her personal and emotional moments closely. With her entry into Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, she is set to bring her unfiltered side to the show and address questions that fans have been waiting for answers to. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akanksha Chaudhary recently grabbed attention with her reality show journey on Splitsvilla X6, where audiences followed her personal and emotional moments closely. With her entry into Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, she is set to bring her unfiltered side to the show and address questions that fans have been waiting for answers to. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about joining the show, Splitsvilla X6's Yogesh Rawat said, “The raw and real Yogesh that people connected with is exactly what they're going to see inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about joining the show, Splitsvilla X6's Yogesh Rawat said, “The raw and real Yogesh that people connected with is exactly what they're going to see inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Akanksha Chaudhary added, “I feel there are many things my fans still want answers to, and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will give me the space to finally share my side. And of course, it was always a dream to collaborate with Netflix.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akanksha Chaudhary added, “I feel there are many things my fans still want answers to, and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will give me the space to finally share my side. And of course, it was always a dream to collaborate with Netflix.” {{/usCountry}}

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More surprises await inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

With every new reveal, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is building curiosity around its lineup of contestants and the challenges they will face inside the jail. From unexpected twists to outspoken personalities, the upcoming season promises a mix of drama, emotions and reality entertainment.Alongside Yogesh and Akanksha, the new season boasts an exciting lineup of household television names. Viewers can look forward to seeing Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Shivangi Joshi join the mix, along withDesi Bling breakout star Pamala Serena.

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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams from June 27, every Sat-Wed 8 PM, on Netflix.

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