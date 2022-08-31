Munawar Faruqui admits to having suicidal thoughts, recalls he was shaking after hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Munawar Faruqui recently admitted that he has struggled with suicidal thoughts in his life, and opened up about how he managed to push away these thoughts in moments of weakness. He also revealed that he found himself in a difficult state after he heard of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, allegedly by suicide, and finds himself in the same state whenever he hears such news about anyone. Also Read| Munawar Faruqui says cheating in relationship is his biggest regret

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When he participated in the reality TV show Lock Upp earlier this year, Munawar had shared with host Kangana Ranaut and others that his mother had taken her own life in January of 2007 by drinking acid. He had said, "The doctors also told us that my mom had not had anything to eat for eight days. For 22 years of her married life, my mom was not happy. All my life, I saw her being beaten up or saw fights between my parents."

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Munawar was asked if he has also struggled with suicidal thoughts, and he replied with a yes. Asked how he pushed those thoughts away, the stand-up comedian said, "This body has been given by God. In Islam, many things are 'haram' (sin) because they harm your body, like tattoos, ciggarette. Ending that body's existence is considered the biggest sin. And I really feel that about my mother, why did she do this? Such a smart woman, why did she do this knowing it's a sin? It is said that weak people do this, but last 3-4 years I realised that only very strong people can do this."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "When I heard about Sushant Singh Rajput... 2-3 din tak haath kaanp rahe the (my hands were shaking for two-three days). Even today when I hear news like that, or end up joking about it myself, after a minute I just go back there. And I realise what it takes. When these thoughts started coming into my head, the first thing that stopped me was that God doesn't allow it, and the second is you start seeing faces. When they hear the news what will be their first reaction? Ruk jaa, mat kar (stop, don't do this)."

Munawar, who emerged as the winner of Lock Upp, recently released a new song, Khawab, which he has written, composed, and sung. In the song, he speaks about the experiences of his life, including the loss of his mother and his new-found fame. He also mentions his arrest in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in July last year, over an alleged joke about Hindu deities during one of his shows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON