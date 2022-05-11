Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Munawar Faruqui rings in girlfriend Nazila's birthday with roses and romance, fans notice him blushing hard

Comedian Munawar Faruqui is back in the outside world after a successful time inside Lock Upp, and is spending time with his girlfriend Nazila.
Munawar Faruqui with his girlfriend on her birthday.
Published on May 11, 2022 12:42 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is making sure to spend as much time with his girlfriend Nazila as possible. On Wednesday, Nazila took to Instagram to share pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations with just Munawar in attendance. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui reacts to Sunil Pal accusing him of vulgar comedy)

Nazila's birthday celebrations.

The photos show Nazila, who is an Instagram influencer with 289,000 followers, posing with her birthday cake, a bouquet of roses and a picture of her birthday feast that included some rise, curries, French fries and more. She also shared photos with Munawar as they held hands and even a mirror selfie that showed them hugging each other.

RELATED STORIES

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Two celebrations in one.” Her followers on Instagram shared birthday wishes for her. “Happy Birthday bhabhi,” wrote a fan of Munawar. “Bhai ki blushing dekhi uff katil thi (Look at how our brother is blushing. It's killer).” “Both are obsessed with pink,” wrote another, noticing how they wore matching pink T-shirts in the picture.

Earlier, after leaving Lock Upp post his big win, Munawar shared a picture with Nazila on Instagram Stories. The photo got a lot of attention from fans, who wondered who the ‘mystery woman’ was. Others found her Instagram handle and have been bombarding her posts with compliments and calling her 'bhabhi (sister-in-law)."

Munawar won Lock Upp's first season, defeating the likes of Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora, with whom he seemed to have a romantic connect as well. Munawar got 18 lakh votes for the finale. Apart from lifting the trophy, he won a cash prize of 20 lakh, a car and a trip to Italy.

On Tuesday, Munawar connected with his fans through an Instagram Live. He was asked about his plans for the future and whether he will join Bigg Boss next. He said, “I have just spent 72 days in isolation in a reality show. I don't know about future, but if I am asked at this point then definitely no. But maybe if they give me the option of bringing someone else with me."

