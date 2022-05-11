Munawar Faruqui reacts to Sunil Pal accusing him of vulgar comedy: 'I respect comedy as much as you do'

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui conducted his first Instagram live on Wednesday, days after the reality show came to an end. More than 1.4 lakh people attended the live session. During his chat with fans, Munawar talked about his equation with his co-contestant Payal Rohatgi and also reacted to Sunil Pal's allegations about him. Also read: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui shares romantic pic with unknown woman 'Bubby'; Munjali fans ask about Anjali Arora

Comedian Sunil Pal had attended Lock Upp premiere and had targetted Munwar, accusing him of making vulgar jokes and indirectly calling him a ‘terrorist’. Reacting to the same, Munawar said, “Sunil Pal bhai to chalu hi ho gaye they, band hi nahi hore they. Kya bhadke huye they mere pe. Main bola, ‘Sunil bhai, maine tumhara kya bigada hai yar’ (Sunil Pal was very angry with me, I said what have I done to you).”

Reacting to Sunil Pal's post in which he tagged Munawar and asked to save comedy from vulgarity, Munawar said, “I respect and love comedy as much as you do. Please don't say that comedy is in danger because of me. You have a right to your opinion. We all can save comedy together. Your way is different, mine is different. When you came on stage, you must have felt I was disrespecting but I was not. Even if you think I did, I didn't mean it. You said ‘aukaat (worth)’ nahi hai meri, aukaat bana lenge.”

Munawar was also asked if he would like to participate on Bigg Boss. “I have just spent 72 days in isolation in a reality show. I don't know about future, but if I am asked at this point then definitely no. But maybe if they give me the option of bringing someone else with me," he said.

On being asked about his opinion on working with Payal and if he would be ready to do a music video with her, Munawar said, “It depends on what the song is about, people can't see us as a couple. But I would definitely want to work with her. She is very hardworking and always gave her 100 percent in tasks.”

Azma Fallah also joined Munawar's live and revealed said that Prince Narula has blocked her account on Instagram. She said, “I opened his ID as soon as I came out of Lock Upp, it didn't open. When I tried from a fake ID it did open”

Munawar won the show and also took away the cash prize of ₹20 lakh and a car. Payal was the first-runner up while Anjali was declared the second runner-up.

