Munawar Faruqui speaks about his son for the first time: 'I always think of giving him a better life'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who won Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp has now spoken about his son for the first time after his win. During the show, after a photo of him, with his wife and son went viral, Kangana asked him if it was a real picture and if he is married, at that time he spilled beans from his past and said that it's him in the photo but they've not been living together for over a year. Munawar has now said that he will meet his son very soon. Also Read: Munawar Faruqui confirms on Lock Upp he has a wife and son, says 'we have been living separately for over a year'

During the show, Kangana showed a picture of Munawar, with a woman and a kid, and asked him if he'd want to elaborate on the pic that was going viral on social media. Kangana also asked him if it was indeed him in the picture. Munawar then said, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about." He admitted that it was indeed his picture. Munawar added, “I am not hiding anything, but we have been separate for the past one and a half years. Court ki cheezein ho rahi hain (The matter is in the court) and I do not want to discuss that. It has been difficult.”

In an interview with ETimes, Munawar said, “I am going to meet my son very soon. I am very excited to meet him. I always think of giving him a better life and he should be able to achieve all his dreams. I want him to become a good person and a better human being. I also want that people close to him should also be safe and he should become a good person. Main usse kisi bhi cheez ki kami nahi hone dena chahta (I want to give him everything). I want to give him all the happiness in the world. I want to be there for him always.”

He added, “Yes, I wasn’t ready to talk about my past on the show. But at the same time I realised that I don’t want to hide it also from anyone. It happens with all of us that when we are going through 4/5 difficult situations in life, we try to deal with one at a time. Everyone has their past and now when I am a known face and given the celebrity tag, I will have to talk about my personal life and it is no more personal now. Hai kuch zindagi ke puraane kisse but aage badhna hai zindagi ka naam (I have some old incidents, but moving on is called life).”

