Nam Joo Hyuk set for K-drama comeback after 3 years: Everything we know about Netflix fantasy thriller The East Palace

Following his mandatory military service, South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk is ending his three-year television hiatus with Netflix’s highly anticipated supernatural period K-drama, The East Palace. Marking his first project since the Disney+ series Vigilante, the show has already emerged as one of the most buzzed-about K-dramas of 2026.

What is The East Palace about?

Nam Joo Hyuk's first K-drama after military service is The East Palace: Everything we know so far(Netflix)

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The upcoming eight-episode fantasy-mystery period drama, The East Palace, plunges viewers into a royal court haunted by a terrifying curse and a string of unexplained, chilling incidents. When a dark presence begins terrorising the Crown Prince's residence, the East Palace, the King secretly summons a duo with extraordinary abilities to investigate.

To stop the spreading malice and uncover long-buried truths, this unlikely pair is forced to cross boundaries, shifting between the physical royal palace and the dangerous, spirit-infested Realm of Gwi. The series explores a haunting question: what if the only way to save a kingdom from a royal curse is to step directly into the world of the dead?

Cast and the crew of the drama

In this gripping supernatural palace mystery, Nam Joo Hyuk stars as Gu Cheon, a warrior gifted with the rare ability to cross into the spirit realm (the Realm of Gwi) to eliminate rogue entities. When the King summons him to investigate malevolent forces threatening the throne, Gu Cheon is thrust into a conspiracy far deadlier than he anticipated. He teams up with Court Lady Saeng Gang, played by Roh Yoon Seo, whose once-cursed ability to hear the dead becomes crucial to unearthing the palace's darkest secrets.

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{{^usCountry}} Orchestrating their dangerous mission is Cho Seung Woo as the King, a highly unpredictable and layered ruler whose presence adds deep suspense to a narrative fueled by ancient grudges and boardroom-style royal politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Orchestrating their dangerous mission is Cho Seung Woo as the King, a highly unpredictable and layered ruler whose presence adds deep suspense to a narrative fueled by ancient grudges and boardroom-style royal politics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Behind the scenes, The East Palace is helmed by director Choi Jung Kyu (The Devil Judge, Children of Nobody) and written by the acclaimed duo Kwon So Ra and Seo Jae Won, the creative minds behind supernatural hits Bulgasal: Immortal Souls and The Guest. The teaser poster hints at a dark journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Behind the scenes, The East Palace is helmed by director Choi Jung Kyu (The Devil Judge, Children of Nobody) and written by the acclaimed duo Kwon So Ra and Seo Jae Won, the creative minds behind supernatural hits Bulgasal: Immortal Souls and The Guest. The teaser poster hints at a dark journey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ahead of its premiere, Netflix dropped a striking teaser poster that plunges viewers directly into the drama's eerie, supernatural world. The haunting visual features Gu Cheon bound by ropes and standing ankle-deep in a dark pond, a mysterious red aura creeping toward him as he carries peach tree branches on his back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of its premiere, Netflix dropped a striking teaser poster that plunges viewers directly into the drama's eerie, supernatural world. The haunting visual features Gu Cheon bound by ropes and standing ankle-deep in a dark pond, a mysterious red aura creeping toward him as he carries peach tree branches on his back. {{/usCountry}}

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The poster features the chilling tagline: “Beyond the boundaries of the Real World, Into the Spirit Realm.” This new visual teases the dangerous otherworld Gu Cheon must enter and the buried secrets waiting to be uncovered at the heart of the palace. As Gu Cheon and Saeng Gang move between royal corridors and the borderland of the Realm of Gwi, their uneasy partnership drives a narrative that promises chills, tension, and a dangerously entangled past.

Nam Joo Hyuk's first drama after military service

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Following his military discharge from the Capital Defence Command Military Police Group, Nam Joo Hyuk signed with Fable Company, closing a long chapter with Management Soop. He is now set to make his highly anticipated post-military comeback in The East Palace, premiering July 17, 2026, on Netflix.

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