Neena Gupta's Panchayat tops IMDb's list of most popular Indian web series of 2022; Delhi Crime, Rocket Boys in top 10

IMDB has released its list of most popular Indian web series this year and on the top spot is Neena Gupta's Panchayat. Shefali Shah's both web shows, Delhi Crime and Human are part of the list. Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's ‎Rocket Boys and SonyLIV series Gullak is also on the list along with Kunal Kemmu's Abhay. Also read: The Kashmir Files is only Bollywood film on IMDB's list of top 10 Indian movies of 2022

NCR Days on YouTube channel The Timeliners, MX Player's Campus Diaries and TVFPlay's College Romance also made to the list. Here's the full list:

1. Panchayat

2. Delhi Crime

3. Rocket Boys

4. Human

5. Apharan

6. Gullak

7. NCR Days

8. Abhay

9. Campus Diaries

10. College Romance

The list includes Voot Select's Apharan, starring Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh and Saanand Verma. It revolves around Arunoday's Rudra, who plays a senior police inspector set on a mission to catch a wanted criminal with his personal life on stake.

The year 2022 was majorly a year of second installments. All from Panchayat, Delhi Crime and Gullak returned with season 2. Kunal's Abhay however returned with season 3.

Shefali, who also delivered a hit in Netflix film Darlings this year, is the only one with two slots on the list. Her show Delhi Crime marked the return of the original cast including Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain. Shefali was also part of Human, which dealt with a serious topic of drug trials, also starring Kirti Kulhari. It released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Neena Gupta's Panchayat also got a lot of praise as the show returned with the original cast of Jeetendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Saanvika and Chandan Roy. It released on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDB has stated that of all the web series released in India between January 1 and November 7, 2022, which have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher with at least 10,000 votes, these 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from IMDb movie rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year.

