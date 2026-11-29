Actor Neena Gupta, director Deepak Kumar Mishra and the team of Panchayat have been busy promoting Season 5 of the Prime Video web series. At a multi-day literature, music, art, and culture festival, Neena spoke about how she never predicted the web series would be such a huge hit when she said yes to it. She also questioned Deepak when he admitted he wondered how Neena would play a villager.

Neena Gupta questioned Panchayat director Deepak Kumar Mishra for thinking she might not fit the role of a villager. (Pic credit: House of Masaba) more less

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Neena Gupta calls Panchayat her new lifeline

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At Sahitya 2026, hosted by AajTak, Neena was asked whether she had ever predicted Panchayat’s popularity when she said yes to it. “I didn’t know it would be such a huge hit when I said yes to Panchayat. But I loved the concept and script, which was enough for me to say yes. And now it has become a lifeline. The world knows me because of Panchayat now; before, they would know me from Choli Ke Peeche. And this is better any day,” said the actor, referring to her super hit song from the 1993 film Khal Nayak. Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun sang the number, which also featured Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

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Says spaghetti straps won’t change Karol Bagh roots

{{^usCountry}} Deepak was asked whether there was anyone in the cast he initially believed was far from a villager. When he took Neena’s name, she responded, “This is so wrong. If I wear fashionable clothes, it doesn’t mean that I can’t play a villager. I grew up in Regar Pura, Karol Bagh. My mom would be called ‘Neena ki maa’ (Neena’s mother) and ‘Pankaj ki maa’ (Pankaj’s mother). I have grown up in a place like that. Just because I wear a spaghetti strap doesn’t mean I have changed from the inside.” The director laughed and clarified that he had only meant it in terms of language. Neena plays Manju Devi in his web series, who previously served as the Pradhan of Phulera. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepak was asked whether there was anyone in the cast he initially believed was far from a villager. When he took Neena’s name, she responded, “This is so wrong. If I wear fashionable clothes, it doesn’t mean that I can’t play a villager. I grew up in Regar Pura, Karol Bagh. My mom would be called ‘Neena ki maa’ (Neena’s mother) and ‘Pankaj ki maa’ (Pankaj’s mother). I have grown up in a place like that. Just because I wear a spaghetti strap doesn’t mean I have changed from the inside.” The director laughed and clarified that he had only meant it in terms of language. Neena plays Manju Devi in his web series, who previously served as the Pradhan of Phulera. {{/usCountry}}

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About Panchayat web series

Panchayat is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. It is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa, alongside Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha. Season 5 will begin streaming on Prime Video on December 3. The new season will see Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) as the new Pradhan after defeating Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) in the village elections.