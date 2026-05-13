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Netflix says it spent $135 billion on film, TV over a decade; gave $325 billion to global economy, created 425k jobs

Streaming giant Netflix has released a new report highlighting its impact on the global economy over the last ten years.

May 13, 2026 08:37 am IST
Reuters |
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Netflix has invested over $135 billion in films and television series over the past decade, the company said on Tuesday, underscoring the dominance of the streaming giant and the growth of on-demand entertainment.

Netflix has released a new report about its expenditure and economic impact. (Picture for representational purposes)(Unsplash)

During the same period, Netflix contributed more than $325 billion to the global economy and created over 425,000 jobs on productions, it said.

The Los Gatos, California-based company is one of the world's largest video streaming platforms, with over 325 million paid members as of the end of 2025, having pioneered at-home video entertainment and producing original intellectual properties that have dominated popular culture.

"Today we’re launching the Netflix Effect — a comprehensive look at the economic, cultural and social impact of our films and series, and how it ripples out across economies, industries and everyday life, day after day, week after week," said Netflix co-CEO, Ted Sarandos.

The company has licensed films and series from more than 3,000 companies including public broadcasters, it said.

 
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